'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård is not returning as the notorious clown in the Stephen King's It prequel Welcome to Derry.

During an interview with Jake's Takes, the actor confirmed he is not returning as the dreaded clown.

"As of now, I'm not currently involved with it," adding, "If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was."

The 32-year-old initially appeared as Pennywise in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It Chapter One.

The Swedish actor received critical acclaim for his performance and reprised the character in the 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two.

The film also stars Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, the Derry kids group leader, also known as the Losers Club, who the supernatural Pennywise is hunting.