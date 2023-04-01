 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

It prequel minus Bill Skarsgård
'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård is not returning as the notorious clown in the Stephen King's It prequel Welcome to Derry.

During an interview with Jake's Takes, the actor confirmed he is not returning as the dreaded clown.

"As of now, I'm not currently involved with it," adding, "If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was."

The 32-year-old initially appeared as Pennywise in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It Chapter One.

The Swedish actor received critical acclaim for his performance and reprised the character in the 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two.

The film also stars Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, the Derry kids group leader, also known as the Losers Club, who the supernatural Pennywise is hunting.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time
BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming

BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming
King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes? video

King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes?
Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band

Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band
Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK
Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut
Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron 'nailed' ‘Fast X’ fight scene without director

Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron 'nailed' ‘Fast X’ fight scene without director
Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California

Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California
Jisoo from Blackpink breaks record for highest first-week sales

Jisoo from Blackpink breaks record for highest first-week sales
Andrew Tate says 'I win, no tears' as he begins house arrest

Andrew Tate says 'I win, no tears' as he begins house arrest