 
menu menu menu
world
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Reuters

Raisi says hijab is the law in Iran as unveiled women face 'yoghurt attack'

By
Reuters

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Veiled Iranian women attend a conservative campaign gathering for the upcoming parliamentary elections and the upcoming vote on the Assembly of Experts, in Tehran on February 24, 2016. —Reuters
Veiled Iranian women attend a conservative campaign gathering for the upcoming parliamentary elections and the upcoming vote on the Assembly of Experts, in Tehran on February 24, 2016. —Reuters

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities ordered the arrest of two women, the judiciary said Saturday after a viral video appeared to show them being attacked by a man for not wearing the hijab.

Video footage widely shared on social media in Iran appeared to show the two female customers, who were not wearing the mandatory hijab or headscarf, in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation.

The footage shows the man pouring a bucket of what appears to be yoghurt on the two women’s heads before he is confronted by the shopkeeper.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against the man "on charges of committing an insulting act and disturbance of order", the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

But it added arrest warrants were also issued for the two women for "committing a forbidden act" by removing their headscarves.

"Necessary notices have been issued to the owner of the shop where this happened to comply with legal and Sharia principles according to the regulations," it added.

It comes after the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in September sparked months of protests after the 22-year-old’s arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands were arrested in connection with what Iranian officials described as "riots" fomented by Israel and the West.

On Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated calls affirming that Iranian women should wear the hijab as a "religious necessity".

"Hijab is a legal matter and adherence to it is obligatory," he said.

In late March, the head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said "removing hijab amounts to enmity towards values and people who commit such abnormality will be punished".

More From World:

Syria top diplomat visits Egypt in first since war

Syria top diplomat visits Egypt in first since war
Donald Trump's son celebrates capitol rioter QAnon Shaman’s release

Donald Trump's son celebrates capitol rioter QAnon Shaman’s release
CPJ urges Afghan Taliban to revoke ban on women-run radio

CPJ urges Afghan Taliban to revoke ban on women-run radio
Killer whale Lolita going to home waters after 50 years of captivity

Killer whale Lolita going to home waters after 50 years of captivity
Funerals of Nashville school victims start with Evelyn Dieckhaus

Funerals of Nashville school victims start with Evelyn Dieckhaus
After Joe Biden, Kamala Harris also prefers to remain mum over Donald Trump's indictment

After Joe Biden, Kamala Harris also prefers to remain mum over Donald Trump's indictment
US President Joe Biden declines to 'comment' on Donald Trump's indictment

US President Joe Biden declines to 'comment' on Donald Trump's indictment
Powerful tornado wreaks havoc in Arkansas, claims two lives video

Powerful tornado wreaks havoc in Arkansas, claims two lives

Australian man finds $160,000 with low-end metal detector

Australian man finds $160,000 with low-end metal detector

Who is Judge Juan Merchan in Donald Trump's Hush Money case?

Who is Judge Juan Merchan in Donald Trump's Hush Money case?
Cracks emerge in US, India ‘strategic ties’ over Ukraine crisis

Cracks emerge in US, India ‘strategic ties’ over Ukraine crisis
Why Trump's hush money to Stormy is illegal

Why Trump's hush money to Stormy is illegal