 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Cross-border firing from Iran martyrs four soldiers

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Army soldiers in a vehicle drive past a war monument, at the entrance of Malir Garrison in Karachi on February 7, 2023. — Reuters
Army soldiers in a vehicle drive past a war monument, at the entrance of Malir Garrison in Karachi on February 7, 2023. — Reuters

  • Terrorists attacked a routine border patrol.
  • Authorities are making contact with Iran.
  • Interior minister condemns the incident.

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom on Saturday after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Iran on the Pakistan troops stationed in Kech, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military's media wing said that earlier today, a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border in the district's Jalgai Sector.

The ISPR added that in the attack, unfortunately, four soldiers including Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured and later embraced martyrdom.

The statement mentioned that Pakistani authorities were making contact with Iran to seek ways of preventing such incidents in future.

Condemning the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah assured the people that government will take a sigh of relief after eradicating terrorism.

The interior minister said that the entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism, lamenting that the sons of the country are embracing martyrdom to protect their land.

More From Pakistan:

Govt to 'boycott' three-judge SC bench hearing election delay case

Govt to 'boycott' three-judge SC bench hearing election delay case
Imran warns of protests if elections not held within stipulated time

Imran warns of protests if elections not held within stipulated time
PTI chief Imran Khan files contempt plea against Pemra in LHC

PTI chief Imran Khan files contempt plea against Pemra in LHC
Govt moves SC for withdrawal of curative review against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Govt moves SC for withdrawal of curative review against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
Lahore issues new timings for eateries, bakeries in Ramadan

Lahore issues new timings for eateries, bakeries in Ramadan

Case filed against factory owner after 11 die in Karachi ration stampede

Case filed against factory owner after 11 die in Karachi ration stampede
PDM huddle in Lahore today to discuss legal issues

PDM huddle in Lahore today to discuss legal issues
Asad Qaiser criticises govt's 'direct attack' on Supreme Court

Asad Qaiser criticises govt's 'direct attack' on Supreme Court
Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Nawaz Sharif's criticism of two judges

Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Nawaz Sharif's criticism of two judges
Nawaz Sharif calls for full court to hear PTI petition, rejects CJP-led bench

Nawaz Sharif calls for full court to hear PTI petition, rejects CJP-led bench

Imran Khan’s ouster from political arena imperative: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan’s ouster from political arena imperative: Rana Sanaullah
Sikh shopkeeper gunned down in Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper gunned down in Peshawar