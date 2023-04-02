Prince Harry and Meghan mocked by newspapers on April Fool's Day

 
Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked by newspapers on April Fools Day

Prince Harry was mocked by some British newspapers on Saturday as the made jokes and published edited photos of the Duke of Sussex on April Fool's Day.

One of the papers published Harry's picture with caption "Game of Moans:Harry's Megxit PS5 title launch for coronation".

Another edited picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with caption "Call of Dukey".

Harry returned to the High Court in London on Thursday where his lawyer fought an attempt by a newspaper publisher to throw out his and other high-profile figures' lawsuit that alleged widespread unlawful acts by journalists.

Harry, the singer Elton John and five other high-profile people are suing publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches by journalists from the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday or private investigators working on their behalf.

Associated is seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out before a trial, arguing that the claims, some dating back 30 years, were outside a six-year time limit for legal action. The publisher's lawyer Adrian Beltrami told the court on Wednesday the claims were rejected "in their entirety".

Explaining why they have not sued before, David Sherborne, the lawyer for Harry and the other claimants, said they had been put "off the scent" by unequivocal denials made at a 2011 public inquiry by top executives from Associated.

Prince Harry has returned to the US after attending the court hearing.

