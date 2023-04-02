 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Britney Spears was spotted hanging out with a mystery man on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, while she was on vacation in Puerto Rico.

In images exclusively obtained by Page Six, Spears, 41, was photographed at a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado, wearing a black off-the-shoulder romper.

She appeared to be scouring the menu next to the unidentified man and, at one point, could be seen taking a sip from her tumbler cup as she looked up at him.

The outlet cited an eyewitness that the man was overheard speaking in Spanish. “[He] ordered and [they] left in the same car together,” the source shared.

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man

The hangout comes just a few days after the singer was seen without her wedding ring at LAX airport with manager and friend, Cade Hudson.

Two days later, her husband Sam Asghari was also spotted with his ring as he walked away from a car valet in Los Angeles. However, his rep told Page Six that he had just taken off the ring because he was filming a movie at the time.

The rep also added that Asghari did not join his wife on vacation because he was busy working.

However, the outlet reported earlier this week that there is no such trouble in the couple’s married life.

Spears and Asghari have been married for less than a year. They tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at the Grammy winner’s mansion in California in June 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation
Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network
Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career video

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public
Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London

Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London
Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert

Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert
Ari Aster reveals what happened to Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'

Ari Aster reveals what happened to Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'
Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'

Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'
Princess Eugenie hosted Prince Harry during London trip?

Princess Eugenie hosted Prince Harry during London trip?
Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Actress Sharon Acker dies at 87

Actress Sharon Acker dies at 87