 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Felix from K-pop group Stray Kids does Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ challenge

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

He participated in an episode from PIXID where he went undercover among a group of K-pop fans
He participated in an episode from PIXID where he went undercover among a group of K-pop fans

K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix participated in the Like Crazy challenge based on Jimin from BTS’ title track of the same name. He posted a video of himself covering the song to the group’s Tiktok account on March 28th.

The pair had an indirect interaction recently while Jimin was promoting his solo debut album Face. He participated in an episode from PIXID where he went undercover among a group of K-pop fans.

He was an immediate suspect for the others because he kept giving vague answers in the group chat and he tried to avoid suspicion by asking them who their favourite idols were. One of the girls replied that her favourite is Felix.

After that, the singer went on to compliment Felix: “Yongbok, your low vocals are awesome. Maniac is legendary.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra goes on dinner date with Nick Jonas, drops snaps in auto rickshaw

Priyanka Chopra goes on dinner date with Nick Jonas, drops snaps in auto rickshaw
Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars' April Fools' Day

Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars' April Fools' Day
Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge

Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge
Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale

Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale
K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification

K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating
Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval
Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’

Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’
Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’ video

Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’
Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration
'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo