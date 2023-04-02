 
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and others pose with Tom Holland, Zendaya
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were also present at second day of celebrations at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The two superstars posed with Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Alongside SRK and Salman, Karishma Kapoor and others also took pictures with the stars. The desi and western celebrities came together to celebrate the bash in Mumbai. As Karishma Kapoor shared a selfie with the stars, she wrote a gratitude caption for the hosts from Ambani family.


She wrote, “All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha & the Ambani Family. @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City.”

