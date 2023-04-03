 
menu menu menu
world
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Reuters

Car blast in Syrian capital hits Mezzah suburb

By
Reuters

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Smoke rises after an air strike in Saraqeb in Idlib province, Syria February 28, 2020. Reuters/File
Smoke rises after an air strike in Saraqeb in Idlib province, Syria February 28, 2020. Reuters/File

AMMAN: A car bomb caused the large blasts heard in the Mezzah suburb area west of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian state media said on Sunday.

Police sources quoted by state media said there were no injuries from the improvised explosive device (IED).

Residents earlier said large blasts were heard around the Mezzah military airport with a plume of black smoke that drifted high into the air.

The blast was close to a crowded roundabout near a busy restaurant, a witness said.

It was not clear if there was anyone who was targeted in the rare blast in an affluent area where senior government and security officials reside.

The capital was frequently hit by bomb attacks in the early years of the 12-year conflict but with the state regaining control over much of the country, these attacks have been in recent years abated.

More From World:

Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe

Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe
OPEC+ announces surprise oil output cuts

OPEC+ announces surprise oil output cuts
Finland's right-wing NCP likely to win election, Marin to come in third

Finland's right-wing NCP likely to win election, Marin to come in third
UK govt 'in negotiations' after three British men held in Afghanistan

UK govt 'in negotiations' after three British men held in Afghanistan
Blinken urges Russia for 'immediate release' of detained US journalist

Blinken urges Russia for 'immediate release' of detained US journalist
Tornadoes in US: Death toll rises to 28 as states scramble for help

Tornadoes in US: Death toll rises to 28 as states scramble for help
WATCH: Donald Trump on SNL making people laugh video

WATCH: Donald Trump on SNL making people laugh
Ivanka Trump pained by Donald Trump's indictment

Ivanka Trump pained by Donald Trump's indictment
Nashville shooting: Who was Audrey Hale?

Nashville shooting: Who was Audrey Hale?
Death toll nears 20 as storm takes aim at eastern US

Death toll nears 20 as storm takes aim at eastern US
Zelenskiy says Russian UN Security Council presidency is absurd

Zelenskiy says Russian UN Security Council presidency is absurd
Raisi says hijab is the law in Iran as unveiled women face 'yoghurt attack'

Raisi says hijab is the law in Iran as unveiled women face 'yoghurt attack'