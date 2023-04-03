 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Selena Gomez ‘proud’ of BFF Taylor Swift for ‘mystical’ Eras concert

Selena Gomez gushed over her bestie Taylor Swift after she attended her Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023.

The Calm Down singer, 30, was spotted at the show with her half-sister Gracie, 9, as they sang and danced the night away in a private area toward the back of the floor at AT&T Stadium.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram the next day, sharing concert footage, as she expressed her gratitude to the Anti-Hero singer.

In the carousel, Gomez shared a picture Gracie as she made a heart for the Lavender Haze singer. In the video, Selena danced with her little sister as Swift sang Delicate.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always”

The comments under the post had fans in awe of their friendship.

One user wrote, “Friendships like this are hard to find [heart emoji]”

“Imagine being capable to call Taylor as your ‘bestie’”, wrote another.

And one referred to their friendship as “always and forever.”

The pop singers first crossed paths when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008 (Swift was seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas) and they ended up becoming close pals as a result.

Over the years, the two singers have shown each other support through many public appearances including cheering each other on at award shows, celebrating big milestones together, and even working with each other on a few occasions. 

