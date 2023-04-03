 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'Joaquin Phoenix is ruthlessly investigative', says 'Beau Is Afraid' director

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Beau Is Afraid director lauds Joaquin Phoenix, saying he is ruthlessly investigative
'Beau Is Afraid' director lauds Joaquin Phoenix, saying he is 'ruthlessly investigative'

Known for Indie hits, Midsommar director Ari Aster is now working with Joaquin Phoenix in Beau Is Afraid, which is among the most anticipated Independent films this summer.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Aster and Phoenix had nothing but praise for each other.

“Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative,” Aster said. “If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him.”

Phoenix backed Aster’s comments, explaining that an immediate authenticity between them prompted both to do better work.

“I knew that I could never, ever just ‘act’ in front of Ari — it’s something that I find repulsive and difficult to do,” Phoenix said. 

“You couldn’t do that with Ari. He would sense it immediately. It’s nice to know that you are working with somebody like that.”

Aster admitted to the New York Times that his next project after Beau Is Afraid will “almost certainly” be a Western.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as: I could be around you for four months because I like the way you talk about these characters,” Phoenix said. “And I can see that you have a willingness to push yourself, and to be pushed and to push back, and that’s exciting to me.”

Beau Is Afraid opens in select theaters on April 14 before expanding nationally on April 21.

More From Entertainment:

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards
Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family

Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family
Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley
Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’
Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery
Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’ video

Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’
‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue

‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue