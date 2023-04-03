'Joaquin Phoenix is ruthlessly investigative', says 'Beau Is Afraid' director

'Beau Is Afraid' director lauds Joaquin Phoenix, saying he is 'ruthlessly investigative'

Known for Indie hits, Midsommar director Ari Aster is now working with Joaquin Phoenix in Beau Is Afraid, which is among the most anticipated Independent films this summer.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Aster and Phoenix had nothing but praise for each other.

“Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative,” Aster said. “If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him.”

Phoenix backed Aster’s comments, explaining that an immediate authenticity between them prompted both to do better work.

“I knew that I could never, ever just ‘act’ in front of Ari — it’s something that I find repulsive and difficult to do,” Phoenix said.

“You couldn’t do that with Ari. He would sense it immediately. It’s nice to know that you are working with somebody like that.”

Aster admitted to the New York Times that his next project after Beau Is Afraid will “almost certainly” be a Western.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as: I could be around you for four months because I like the way you talk about these characters,” Phoenix said. “And I can see that you have a willingness to push yourself, and to be pushed and to push back, and that’s exciting to me.”

Beau Is Afraid opens in select theaters on April 14 before expanding nationally on April 21.