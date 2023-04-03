Bella Hadid shares major health update after jaw infection

Bella Hadid has recently shared health update with Lyme disease after she suffered from jaw infection as she underwent emergency root canal surgery a year ago.



On Sunday, the model revealed via TikTok that she ‘looked” sick as a “dog” compared to what she looked like now.

Explaining her condition, Bella stated, “Basically, the nerve pain from my jaw ended up going down my entire meridian of my body. This pain, man. Something real different. Real different.”

Bella disclosed that most of her photos look like “on a normal basis when I am flaring up”.

“You can only wonder why my face changes the way it doesn't and this is why. End of story,” continued the 26-year-old.

The model further said, “That's why I hate looking in the mirror or taking pictures especially lately, truly wanting to throw up at the sight of myself constantly.”

“And if you look back at work pictures from the past eight years you can tell the difference between me when my Lyme flares up and me when I'm healthy,” she remarked.

Bella stated, “She's a different girl. I feel so bad for her my little body.”

The model pointed out, “I would never be able to make one of these videos if I was at work having a flare up, or not feeling safe/calm in my environment as I am with my mom and horses the past four weeks. I tried my best so I could try to update you guys before the extraction.”

In the end, Bella added, “That is a huge part of my everyday life. It means more to me than you even know and I feel closer to you guys now. Love you all a lot a lot a lot.”