Zendaya calls NMACC gala event 'extraordinary night' in her recent post

Zendaya turned to Instagram to share dreamy glimpses from the star-studded Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, held in Mumbai on Sunday and also thanked her designer for the night.

The actress stole the night as she draped a beautiful saree from Indian designer Rahul Mishra's runway collection.

Zendaya, 26, penned a heartfelt note to express her gratitude to the designer and NMACC organizers.

"I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again" wrote the Euphoria actress in the caption.





The Spiderman: No Way Home actress wore a midnight blue saree decked in shimmering sequins and floral embellishment all across the borderline.

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the actress on this eastern look she carried for the first time.

With one user commenting, " she looks just like a dream" another writing, "you look amazing..a true star."