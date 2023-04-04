Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler made a powerful comeback on screens with Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 — a sequel to the smash hit 2019 film.

The Friends star, 4, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday and gave fans a rare peek into the fun making of the much-anticipated sequel, which landed on the streaming platform on March 31st.

Sharing the video, Aniston simply captioned it, “Little MM2 BTS.” The video clip opens up with Aniston introducing herself and her co-star Sandler and then quickly cuts to the next clip, featuring the behind-the-scenes fun.



The clip features Aniston and Sandler performing action stunts near Eifel Tower and enjoying fancy Indian traditional wedding sequences.

Prior to the release, the First 50 Dates actor had revealed that he and Aniston performed some impressive action sequences in the sequel.

“Everything’s scary at 56 years old,” Sandler said. “You never know what the hell you’re gonna get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape.”

“I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘Man, I should have gotten in shape,’” he added.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.