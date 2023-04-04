‘The Cult of Elon’ documentary to debut in April

Vice Media is launching a new documentary on tech multi-billionaire Elon Musk. The news comes after the youth-media company struck a deal with Fox-owned Tubi for a new slate of original documentaries for the ad-supported streamer.

Vice News will produce eight documentaries for the service and is kicking off with The Cult of Elon, about Twitter owner Elon Musk.

The Cult of Elon will launch on April 24 and will follow the story of Musk and Tesla’s success, chronicling his path to becoming one of the most influential, and controversial, businessman whilst creating an immensely powerful cult of personality. The meme-loving multi-billionaire is known for being an active Twitter user and for his contentious takes on contemporary social and political issues.

It is executive produced by Maral Usefi and Stacey Sommer. Jeb Banegas and Patrick Mannion serve as editors and Steve Bartus produces.

“Vice has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we’re excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today’s cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism.”

This isn't the only Elon Musk documentary in the works. Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney is also making a documentary on the tech mogul.