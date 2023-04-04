 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination

Michelle Williams has recently explained why she felt “frozen” after Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination in 2005.

“It was really unnerving after that,” said Williams who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Alma Beers Del Mar, the wife of the late Heath Ledger’s character.

During an appearance on Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, the actress continued, “I was a little bit frozen for a moment, creatively. Like, what do you do? What do you do next?”

Reflecting on her acting career after Brokeback, Williams mentioned, “I never really had attention on me before in that kind of a way, and I think that that attention can be sort of destabilising.”

“Before Brokeback Mountain, I didn't think anybody was really paying attention or really cared that much” commented the 42-year-old.

Williams noted, “Now it feels like, ‘Well, people are watching. What if I make a mistake?' That's really scary. What would happen to me?”

Besides Brokeback, Williams has also been nominated for an Oscar four times, which included 2011 Blue Valentine, 2012 My Week with Marilyn, 2017 for Manchester By The Sea and this year for The Fabelmans.

Speaking about Steven Spielberg’s movie, Williams added, “It means so much to me to have been asked to make this movie with Steven Spielberg, and to play his mother, who he loved very, very much. It's beyond a dream come true. It's really like the honour of a lifetime.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST
'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'

'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'
Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military
Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June
Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha
Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene

Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene
Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral
‘The Cult of Elon’ documentary to debut in April

‘The Cult of Elon’ documentary to debut in April