Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination

Michelle Williams has recently explained why she felt “frozen” after Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination in 2005.



“It was really unnerving after that,” said Williams who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Alma Beers Del Mar, the wife of the late Heath Ledger’s character.

During an appearance on Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, the actress continued, “I was a little bit frozen for a moment, creatively. Like, what do you do? What do you do next?”

Reflecting on her acting career after Brokeback, Williams mentioned, “I never really had attention on me before in that kind of a way, and I think that that attention can be sort of destabilising.”

“Before Brokeback Mountain, I didn't think anybody was really paying attention or really cared that much” commented the 42-year-old.

Williams noted, “Now it feels like, ‘Well, people are watching. What if I make a mistake?' That's really scary. What would happen to me?”

Besides Brokeback, Williams has also been nominated for an Oscar four times, which included 2011 Blue Valentine, 2012 My Week with Marilyn, 2017 for Manchester By The Sea and this year for The Fabelmans.

Speaking about Steven Spielberg’s movie, Williams added, “It means so much to me to have been asked to make this movie with Steven Spielberg, and to play his mother, who he loved very, very much. It's beyond a dream come true. It's really like the honour of a lifetime.”