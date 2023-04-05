Jennifer Lopez talks on basics of healthy lifestyle, self-care

 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Jennifer Lopez talked on the basics of maintaining a healthy lifestyle at the launch of her new alcohol line.

The Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, exclusively discussed the tricks of achieving healthy lifestyle with PEOPLE for the launch of her lower-calorie alcohol line Delola.

"For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care," said Lopez. "Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin…"

However, she explained that it all starts with the basics, including getting enough sleep and drinking lots of water, and also focusing on meditating and "taking care of your mind, your body, your soul."

"Those always work. They're the fundamentals of any sport or anything that you do," she emphasized.

"I always feel like, okay, if I'm feeling too tired, what am I neglecting? Am I neglecting my sleep? Am I not working out consistently? Have I let that go? Do I need to get back on that? Whatever it is, or am I not drinking enough water? Why do I feel this way? If something's off, just check the basics, and for me that that always works," she added.

She also noted that it can be difficult to make sure that the basics are taken care of on a regular basis because people "get busy" and "bogged down with life," but if we lose the track of one thing, it can lead to more things going wrong.

"We have to kind of remember that if we're not right, nothing goes right," Lopez said.

The On The Floor hitmaker dropped Delola on Tuesday, which offers ready-made spritzes. The drink will hit stores, restaurants and bars in April.

