time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
King Charles told Prince Harry beloved Gan-Gan was 'confined' to her bed

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the moment he realized Queen Elizabeth II’s mother was unwell.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was told by King Charles about his great-grandmother’s health.

He writes: “It was Pa who told me she’d been confined to her bed at Royal Lodge, the sprawling country house in which she’d lived part-time for the last fifty years, when she wasn’t at her main residence, Clarence House. Royal Lodge was three miles south of Windsor Castle. “

Harry continues, narrating the dreadful moment Queen mother passed away.

He pens: “Days later, at Eton, while studying, I took the call. I wish I could remember whose voice was at the other end; a courtier, I believe. I recall that it was just before Easter, the weather bright and warm, light slanting through my window, filled with vivid colors. Your Royal Highness, the Queen Mother has died.”

