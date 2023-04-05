Donald Trump jail time: How many years will ex-president remain behind bars?

Former US president Donald Trump looks on during a rally in Warren, Michigan, US, on October 1, 2022. — Reuters

Former president Donald Trump is facing serious charges and has become the first-ever president of the United States to face criminal charges, however, he has pleaded not guilty to all counts.



Trump will face 34 class E felonies for falsification of business records related to the $130,000 hush money payment to an adult film star Stormy Daniels, Newsweek reported citing a report by Yahoo News.

The former president denies any wrongdoing and believes he is the victim of a political witch hunt by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is a Democrat, to undermine his 2024 White House campaign.

How many years is Trump facing?

Trump could be handed about 136 years prison sentence if he is found guilty of the 34 charges of business fraud, said attorney Lisa Bloom on Tuesday.



Former US President Donald Trump is accompanied by members of his legal team, Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina, as he appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, April 4, 2023. — Reuters

Bloom, in a Twitter thread, said that the former president faces a possible prison term of four years for each charge. This makes a total of 136 years in prison.

"If this report is correct, Trump will be arraigned tomorrow on 34 FELONIES. Each carries a possible prison term of 4 years. Bragg would not bring this case without strong evidence," she wrote about Bragg.



"Remember, this is the same DA's office that recently convicted the Trump Org for criminal fraud."

Talking about Trump's different versions of the hush money story, Bloom said that the lawyers call it "consciousness of guilt."

"Trump's lies about the hush $ payment are caught on video," she wrote on Twitter, proceeding to write about the times the former president was asked about the hush money paid to Daniels.

"Trump also said in that Fox and Friends interview that the payment didn't come from campaign funds. Right, because he was trying to cover up what was going on, and campaign disclosures are publicly filed," Bloom wrote in another tweet.



"Michael Cohen, who served prison time for the campaign violation he performed on Trump's behalf, conveniently has a recorded call with Trump from Sept 2020 where they discuss, in coded Mafioso type language, the hush $. Proving that Trump knew. Of course, he knew."



Is Trump in prison?

Many experts believe that Trump's chance of serving prison time is close to zero, even if he is found guilty. Moreover, he is also not disqualified from running for the presidential post in 2024.

"The court case is going to go on for a very long time, and Trump has said that he's going to mount a vigorous defence," Michael Tappin, a United States expert, told Newsweek. "At the moment, Trump is still the favourite for the Republican nominees."

Meanwhile, Bragg recommends Trump's time in prison is also uncertain and the judge will eventually decide the sentence.

This means that the former president is not in prison yet.