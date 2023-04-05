 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show

'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show

Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd weighed in on his initial plans to stick with the long-running medical drama for more than five years.

Speaking to virginradio.co.uk, the Scottish actor, playing Dr. Ownen Hunt for 15-years-said, "No actor in this business expects to have a job for more than six months. That's the life of an actor, and that's the life I led many, many, many years before this thing came up. I came to LA to do a different show in 2008, right as the writer's strike happened…and I remember thinking, 'oh my god we should go home, we should go back to Britain.'

"We said 'no, let's just sit tight and see what happens next'. We sat out the strike, and the next phone call that came after the strike was [Grey's show creator] Shonda Rhimes with this part to play opposite Sandra Oh."

Kevin was initially on board for five years, but the Rome star ended up 14 years on the show.

He continued, "I can't believe it, it's been a huge blessing in so many ways," he continued: "The irony is when I was a British piece actor, I didn't watch my kids grow up. I was constantly living out of a suitcase on a location here, there and everywhere. It gave me the ability to actually be with my kids, watch them grow up and be home at nights, and also do some great work and learn to be a director. I really love the character I play but I also really love that I've become a director too."

