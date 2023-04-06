 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis admitted that she liked her husband and his ex-wife Demi Moore “together” amid his dementia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the Perfect Stranger star shared an old photo of The Sixth Sense actor and Demi embracing each other.

"Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well,” the mother-of-two captioned the post.

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’

Demi, who tied the knot with Bruce in 1987 and parted ways with him 2000, has formed a close bond with him and Emma over the years as they co-parented their three daughters.

The Indecent Proposal has also been helping Emma in taking care of Bruce after he was diagnosed with brain degenerative disorder, Aphasia.

Last year, Bruce’s family announced the heartbreaking news that the actor was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia.

A year later in 2023, they revealed that his condition has worsened and that it has been changed to frontotemporal dementia.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time,” the statement issued by the star’s family read.

“Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

More From Entertainment:

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources video

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources
Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers

Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers
Seth Rogen trashes 1993 live-action 'Super Mario Bros'

Seth Rogen trashes 1993 live-action 'Super Mario Bros'
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled video

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled
Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident

Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident
Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’

Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’
Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous

Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous
Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’
Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop

Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop
'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation