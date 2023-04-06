Tornado in Missouri leaves at least five dead

A view of the wreckage of the Shipley family trailer home where 5 family members died after a volatile storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Glenallen, Missouri, US.— Reuters

At least five people have been killed in a devastating tornado that hit southeastern Missouri ripping off roofs, splintering trees and destroying power lines in Bollinger County, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The rescue teams promptly responded and searched through the devastated homes and other places that will take a long time to recover from such destruction, according to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Eric Olson, the superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said that five people were also injured and 87 structures were damaged with 12 of those buildings destroyed due to the tornado.

Photographs circulating on social media show houses severely damaged with no roofs, trees drowned and debris and electricity wires covering the road in the village because of the tornado in Missouri Missouri.

After surveying the damaged areas from the tornado in Missouri, state Patrol Highway Sergeant Clark Parrott told Reuters, "It's just heartbreaking to see people's homes missing roofs and their homes gone."

"We got work ahead of us, but we will get through this," he also added.

The tornado in Missouri came into the area about 3:30am said National Weather Service adding that "one of more than a dozen twisters seen in the Midwest overnight.

About the Marble Hill tornado, a 45-year-old resident Chris Huffman said he raced to his basement with his wife and two daughters after hearing tornado sirens and the power went out.

"Outside was pitch black and there were dark clouds, high winds and rain, and bursts of lightning", he said.

"It was startling," he went on while speaking with Reuters from his shop where he was preparing food for those in need.

"We heard the roar of everything. That's how close it was", he noted.

Governor Parson noted: "State would aid people who lost their homes even though some sparsely populated communities would not have sustained enough damage to be eligible for public disaster relief."

"This is going to be weeks upon months to be able to recover," Parson noted, while also highlighting that President Joe Biden called to offer help and services.

The deadly twister came in just after destructive tornadoes ripped parts of the South and Midwest, claiming the lives of at least 32 people. Just a week earlier, deadly tornadoes also turned

Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork upside down, killing 26 people.