Priyanka Chopra teams up with Idris Elba and John Cena for Heads of State

Thursday Apr 06 2023
Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in an upcoming action movie titled Heads of State.

According to Deadline, PeeCee will star opposite Idris Elba and John Cena in the Amazon feature.

On Thursday, the Quantico star took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of the news clipping with a caption, “On to the next @idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios Let’s gooo!!”

The movie is going to be directed by Nobody movie-maker Ilya Naishuller and will produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

It is pertinent to mention that Elba and Cena will serve as executive producers and the script is written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, from draft by Harrison Query.

Not much is known about the plot, but the movie is said to be described as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run” while the filming will start in May.

Meanwhile, PeeCee will next be seen in American web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Moreover, the actress will also feature in Sony’s Love Again and Netflix’s The White Tiger.

Earlier on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka opened up about her decision to leave Bollywood, adding, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

