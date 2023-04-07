 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

TV director slams James Corden as ‘most difficult’ and ‘obnoxious’ presenter

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

TV director slams James Corden as ‘most difficult’ and ‘obnoxious’ presenter
TV director slams James Corden as ‘most difficult’ and ‘obnoxious’ presenter

James Corden lands in hot water after a renowned TV director labeled the Late Late Show host as the "most difficult and obnoxious presenter" in television.

Craig Duncan — who worked with Corden, 44, in 2013 on the set of A League of Their Own — opened up about his work experience and challenges he faced while working with Corden.

“The most difficult and obnoxious presenter I have ever worked with was James Corden,” he said at the beginning of the video.

“I was asked by his production company [if] would I be willing to direct a challenge that was gonna be part of their A League of Their Own show. It was season seven, episode three, and I’ll never forget it.”

He revealed, “they said, ‘How are you at working with difficult presenters?’ I say, ‘Oh right, OK. Well, I’ve filmed the Three Tenors before, and you can’t get more of a prima donna than an opera singer.’”

“It came to a point where he had to read from a card,” Duncan recalled in the video. “[There was] kind of a joke in there, and he just looked at it like, ‘That’s not funny, that’s not funny. It’s [expletive]. We have to rewrite that.'”

Duncan recalled Corden’s negative attitude impacted their work. “We were working it out when old bugger-lugs pipes up,” he claimed.

“[He said,] ‘What the [expletive] is going on here? It’s obvious what you do. It’s so obvious how you shoot it, you’re stupid.’

“And I’m like, ‘He’s absolutely right guys, let’s do that, that’s the best thing to do… We know what we’re doing, right?'”

Despite making it clear the group needed just five minutes, Duncan recalled Corden showed up 45 minutes late.

“It was Season 7, Episode 3, and I’ll never forget it,” Duncan said.

Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show will air on April 27.

More From Entertainment:

‘Gangsta's Paradise’ singer Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says

‘Gangsta's Paradise’ singer Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition

King Charles follows centuries old royal tradition
Kylie Jenner pals hopeful she will reunite with Travis Scott: ‘Love is still there’ video

Kylie Jenner pals hopeful she will reunite with Travis Scott: ‘Love is still there’
Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett recalls working with late Princess Diana video

Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett recalls working with late Princess Diana

Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: ‘Man with a great heart’

Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: ‘Man with a great heart’
Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight video

Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight
Bella Hadid condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Bella Hadid condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

King Charles coronation: Meghan and Harry's travel plans being finalised

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose

Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose
Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows

Huge pay gap between 'The Last of Us' protagonists raises eyebrows