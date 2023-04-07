TV director slams James Corden as ‘most difficult’ and ‘obnoxious’ presenter

James Corden lands in hot water after a renowned TV director labeled the Late Late Show host as the "most difficult and obnoxious presenter" in television.

Craig Duncan — who worked with Corden, 44, in 2013 on the set of A League of Their Own — opened up about his work experience and challenges he faced while working with Corden.

“The most difficult and obnoxious presenter I have ever worked with was James Corden,” he said at the beginning of the video.

“I was asked by his production company [if] would I be willing to direct a challenge that was gonna be part of their A League of Their Own show. It was season seven, episode three, and I’ll never forget it.”

He revealed, “they said, ‘How are you at working with difficult presenters?’ I say, ‘Oh right, OK. Well, I’ve filmed the Three Tenors before, and you can’t get more of a prima donna than an opera singer.’”

“It came to a point where he had to read from a card,” Duncan recalled in the video. “[There was] kind of a joke in there, and he just looked at it like, ‘That’s not funny, that’s not funny. It’s [expletive]. We have to rewrite that.'”

Duncan recalled Corden’s negative attitude impacted their work. “We were working it out when old bugger-lugs pipes up,” he claimed.

“[He said,] ‘What the [expletive] is going on here? It’s obvious what you do. It’s so obvious how you shoot it, you’re stupid.’

“And I’m like, ‘He’s absolutely right guys, let’s do that, that’s the best thing to do… We know what we’re doing, right?'”

Despite making it clear the group needed just five minutes, Duncan recalled Corden showed up 45 minutes late.

Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show will air on April 27.