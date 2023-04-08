 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Prince Harry admits 'stuff' about Princess Diana post her death is 'bad'

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Prince Harry is recalling a pressing conversation he had over Princess Diana with a journalist.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was asked about his late mother during an interview in Lesotho.

He pens: “The subject of children had opened the door to the subject of my childhood, and that was the gateway to the only subject he, or anyone, really wanted to ask me about. Do you think about…her…a lot through something like this?”

Harry adds: “I looked off, down the hillside, responded with a series of disjointed words: Unfortunately it’s been a long time now, um, not for me but for most people, it’s been a long time since she’s died, but the stuff that’s come out has been bad, all the stuff that’s come out.”

Harry lost Princess Diana in a car accident in 1997.

