Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia's relationship is facing online sensationalism amid fallout with Shakira.

As new reports about the model having an alleged affair with Gerard's coach Pep Guardiola in the past have emerged following Shakira's exit from Barcelona.

Chia rose to fame after it was revealed that she was having an affair with Shakira's husband Gerard following his break-up with the Columbian singer.

New reports claimed that, Chia went to the same school as Guardiola's daughter, while Diario Sport suggested that they engaged in a secret relationship.

Guardiola also coached Pique at Barcelona before leaving the club back in 2012. Meanwhile, Shakira after divorce with Pique, moved to Miami with their kids Sasha and Milan.

"I settled in Barcelona to give stability to my children, the same that we now seek in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," Shakira wrote on Instagram.

"Today we begin a new chapter in the search for happiness. Thanks to all those who surfed with me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.

"Thanks to my Spanish fans who have always supported me with their love and loyalty" she added.

However, it is still unknown whether the rumors are true as both Chia and Guardiola have not addressed this matter yet.

Meanwhile, the rumors of Pique's girlfriend's alleged affair have provided Shakira's fans a chance to mock the football player.