 
menu menu menu
world
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Active shooter: Police say University of Oklahoma alert may be a hoax

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Police can be seen responding to the active shooter alert reports Norman campus of The University of Oklahoma on April 7, 2023. — OU Webcam
Police can be seen responding to the active shooter alert reports Norman campus of The University of Oklahoma on April 7, 2023. — OU Webcam

Authorities closed the Norman campus of The University of Oklahoma on Friday after reports were received that there is an active shooter inside, however, police could not find any evidence about the shooting incident, reported BNO News.

The police were now of the view that the call regarding "active shooter" may have been some kind of deception. 

The reports started to surface when an emergency alert was sent to the students from the university at around 9:24pm warning them about an active shooter on Van Vleet Oval Street, the Norman campus' centre.

The reports of such events received by the police are responded to promptly as shooting incidents have been on the rise recently in the US. A recent shooting incident in Nashville at a local school killed at least six people including three nine-year-old children.

The alert from the University of Oklahoma stated: "OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!". However, in another update, subsequently, the alert description was changed from “shots fired” to "possible shots fired."

A spokesperson of the OU campus said, "Police received multiple calls of shots being fired on campus, possibly at or near the library, but officers had found no evidence of a shooting after searching for more than an hour."

Police said that they are looking into the possibility that the calls received can be due to swatting — someone calling 911 emergency and reporting false information to draw police to a specific location. Similarly, a number of schools have been the target of swatting.

According to an update from the OU campus at 10:30pm: "OUPD continues to investigate. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place."

More From World:

Israeli jets conduct strikes on Lebanon, Gaza

Israeli jets conduct strikes on Lebanon, Gaza
Things you should know about Good Friday

Things you should know about Good Friday
Emmanuel Macron counts on Xi Jinping to halt Russian offensives

Emmanuel Macron counts on Xi Jinping to halt Russian offensives
Two dead as eastern Canada witnesses worst ice storm in 20 years

Two dead as eastern Canada witnesses worst ice storm in 20 years
Israel strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired from Lebanese soil

Israel strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired from Lebanese soil
White House admits massive intel failure in traumatic Afghan exit

White House admits massive intel failure in traumatic Afghan exit
Pension protesters target Paris bistro favoured by Macron

Pension protesters target Paris bistro favoured by Macron
Tornado in Missouri leaves at least five dead

Tornado in Missouri leaves at least five dead
Al-Aqsa attack: UN chief calls for unity as Israeli raid on mosque sparks tension

Al-Aqsa attack: UN chief calls for unity as Israeli raid on mosque sparks tension
Mike Pence to testify before court in Jan 6 probe

Mike Pence to testify before court in Jan 6 probe
Saudi, Iranian top envoys meet to cement ties under China-brokered deal

Saudi, Iranian top envoys meet to cement ties under China-brokered deal
Donald Trump calls on Republicans to cut FBI, Justice Department funding

Donald Trump calls on Republicans to cut FBI, Justice Department funding