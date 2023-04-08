Active shooter: Police say University of Oklahoma alert may be a hoax

Police can be seen responding to the active shooter alert reports Norman campus of The University of Oklahoma on April 7, 2023. — OU Webcam

Authorities closed the Norman campus of The University of Oklahoma on Friday after reports were received that there is an active shooter inside, however, police could not find any evidence about the shooting incident, reported BNO News.

The police were now of the view that the call regarding "active shooter" may have been some kind of deception.

The reports started to surface when an emergency alert was sent to the students from the university at around 9:24pm warning them about an active shooter on Van Vleet Oval Street, the Norman campus' centre.

The reports of such events received by the police are responded to promptly as shooting incidents have been on the rise recently in the US. A recent shooting incident in Nashville at a local school killed at least six people including three nine-year-old children.

The alert from the University of Oklahoma stated: "OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!". However, in another update, subsequently, the alert description was changed from “shots fired” to "possible shots fired."

A spokesperson of the OU campus said, "Police received multiple calls of shots being fired on campus, possibly at or near the library, but officers had found no evidence of a shooting after searching for more than an hour."

Police said that they are looking into the possibility that the calls received can be due to swatting — someone calling 911 emergency and reporting false information to draw police to a specific location. Similarly, a number of schools have been the target of swatting.

According to an update from the OU campus at 10:30pm: "OUPD continues to investigate. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place."