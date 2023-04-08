Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Bella Ramsey has just landed their next leading role in the upcoming period drama film Monstrous Beauty, it has been reported.

Following the huge success of HBO series The Last of Us, Ramsey, 19, is all set to play the leading role alongside the star-studded cast including, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw and Ruth Negga.

The period drama written and directed by Romola Garai will see Ramsey playing an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair

Monstrous Beauty stars The Crown star as King Charles II and Killing Eve actor as Aphra Behn, who shifted culture as the first published female playwright in history.

“Set in the 17th Century, Monstrous Beauty is the story of a unique young woman, Barbara Field (Ramsey), born into poverty with a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair,” states the movie’s official plotline.

“Fuelled by the desire to be defined for who she is rather than how she looks, Barbara aspires to become a playwright under the auspices of famous actress Nell Gwyn (Negga), powerful mistress to the King.”

Ramsey, who rose to fame after playing the Lady of Bear Island in Game Of Thrones, recently celebrated Trans Visibility Day after coming out as non-binary in January last year.

