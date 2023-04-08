Jennifer Garner makes fun of Ben Affleck: 'I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy'

Charming actress Jennifer Garner, in new interview, has appeared poking fun at her ex-husband ben Affleck, saying "he's quite meme-worthy."

In the latest issue of Stellar Magazine, the actress said: "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."

The 50-year-old, to a question if she has seen any memes about her ex-husband, joked: "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

However, she claims that she avoids engaging with any media coverage about her and Affleck's relationship.

Affleck's face has launched a hundreds memes but according to the actor, he just has an "unhappy-looking resting face."

The actor, on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, said "That's how God made me. You don't have to punish me for it."