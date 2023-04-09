 
menu menu menu
world
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

US deploys nuclear-powered submarine in Middle East

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

The guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples, Italy. — Reuters/File
The guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples, Italy. — Reuters/File

The US Navy has said on Saturday that it has deployed a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine in the Middle East in the wake of heightening tensions with Iran, reported Bloomberg on Saturday.

Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement that The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday, adding that "It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability."

The spokesperson of the 5th Fleet did not provide additional details about the purpose of the submarine or the area where it is headed.

The announcement made by the US is considered very rare as it deals with sensitive nuclear-powered submarines.

In October last year, US Central Command (Centcom) said its chief General Michael Kurilla would visit a ballistic missile submarine in the Arabian Sea.

Before that in late 2020, a guided-missile submarine also transited the Strait of Hormuz.

The deployment is regarded as the backdrop of rising tensions with Iran as the US hit last month the areas of Iranian-backed groups in Syria after the Iranian airstrike killed a US contractor in its military facility in northeast Syria.

The development is also seen as Iran’s normalisation with Saudi Arabia and its increasing cordiality with Russia and China. 

More From World:

US urges China to show restraint after military drills around Taiwan

US urges China to show restraint after military drills around Taiwan
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso
Major avalanche strikes Swiss Alps, nine skiers injured

Major avalanche strikes Swiss Alps, nine skiers injured
Tesla sued after staffers reportedly shared car-owners private videos, pics

Tesla sued after staffers reportedly shared car-owners private videos, pics
Who is newly-wed UAE princess Sheikha Mahra?

Who is newly-wed UAE princess Sheikha Mahra?

Kamala Harris meets Tennessee three in Nashville

Kamala Harris meets Tennessee three in Nashville
Angry China begins three-day military drills around Taiwan

Angry China begins three-day military drills around Taiwan

CEO JP Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon sees recession amid banking collapse video

CEO JP Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon sees recession amid banking collapse

China, France call to end hostilities in Ukraine as Emmanuel Macron wraps up visit

China, France call to end hostilities in Ukraine as Emmanuel Macron wraps up visit
Saudi Arabia to discuss Yemen ceasefire with Houthis in Sanaa

Saudi Arabia to discuss Yemen ceasefire with Houthis in Sanaa