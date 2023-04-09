Russell Crowe is ‘jealous’ of ‘Gladiator 2’ cast? Here’s why

After much anticipation, the sequel to the 2000s blockbuster hit Gladiator has been confirmed and Russell Crowe has reflected on his role in the first Gladiator, explaining why he was feeling “slightly jealous” of the new set of cast.

Crowe sat down for an interview with Collider for his latest horror film, The Pope's Exorcist, shared his thoughts on Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington joining the cast on the sequel.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life," Crowe explained.

"It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible.”

Crowe won an Oscar for his performance as Maximus. He added, “it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart,” he explained.

Speaking of his cameo in the sequel, the State of Play actor said, "I'm sure at some point in time they'll want to ask me about something, but they haven't brought anything up in a while."

In The Ryan Tubridy Show, Crowe shared, "It's an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus' passing, so it doesn't really involve me at all.”

I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it. I think where they're picking the story up from a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that's a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created."

Gladiator 2 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2024.