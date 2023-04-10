Markham hate crime: Who is mosque attacker Sharan Karunakaran?

Markham mosque attacker has been identified as 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran. — York Regional Police

TORONTO: Canadian police have arrested a man for attacking Muslims inside a mosque in the city of Markham, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

“Investigators with the York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have charged a suspect with several criminal offences after a suspected hate-motivated incident,” the police said, identifying him as 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran.

Sharing details of the incident, it said that York Regional Police responded to a call on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 6:55am, for a disturbance at a mosque on Denison Street.

Witnesses reported that the suspect had attended in a vehicle and drove directly at one of the worshippers and yelled threats and religious slurs. The suspect drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property.

The statement added that the members of the #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau were notified about the incident, who worked cooperatively with the Intelligence Unit and Hate Crime Unit to identify the suspect.

The police said that Sharan Karunakaran was arrested shortly after midnight on April 7 in Toronto and charged with three crimes that include uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

According to details, the suspect was held for a bail hearing and his next scheduled appearance is at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in the Town of Newmarket on April 11.

Who is Sharan Karunakaran?

The police have not shared further details about Sharan Karunakaran but several social media posts linked the attacker with “Hindutva terrorism” which has been on a rise.

CJ Werleman, who has been reporting comprehensively on anti-Muslim crimes from across the globe, said: “Hindutva terrorism comes to Canada”.

Several other prominent figures have also linked the incident with radical Hindu outfits in the country.



