Melania Trump breaks her month-long silence with Easter greetings

Former First Lady Melania Trump hosts a round table discussion on Sickle Cell Disease inside the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

After a month-long absence from public, wife of the former US president Donald Trump, Melania Trump wished Easter to her millions of social media followers on Sunday.



In the Instagram and Twitter posts of the former first lady, she uploaded a picture of a pink rose while writing in the caption, "Happy Easter!"

The former model had not appeared in public since March 30.

However, Melania, 52, joined her husband Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Easter brunch.

A video surfaced on social media showing the couple sitting and talking while at the brunch.

The couple was welcomed with applause when they entered the hall at former president Trump’s private club in Palm Beach Florida.



Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen when former president Trump went to New York for his arraignment of 34 criminal charges including the hush money payments to an adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Former US President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. — AFP

She was also not seen at Donald Trump's Tuesday press conference which he held at Mar-a-Lago however, Melania's father Viktor Knavs was sighted sitting between the former president’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

A former aide of Melania Trump Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, while speaking with Page Six said last week that "the glaring absence did not signify that their marriage was breaking up."

"Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armour", Wolkoff said.

Trump, while in his Easter message Sunday on Truth Social wished the "weak and pathetic RINOs" and "radical left Democrats" a Happy Easter.