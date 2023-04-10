 
Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar on his latest mysterious IG post

After being trolled on social media for wanting to sabotage Anushka Sharma's career, Karan Johar has now been slammed by Kangana Ranaut over his cryptic post that he added in respone to the trolls. 

Karan shared a cryptic post after being critisized on social media. In response, Kangana stated that he use to insult and bully her on national television previously.

Karan's post: 

The Tanu Weds Manu actress took a screenshot of the filmmaker's post from one of paparazzi account. 

She wrote along with the post: "Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English... Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya."

As per the translation done by Indiatoday: "There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary would join the elite nepo mafia and would insult and bully me on national television because I couldn’t speak in English... Today, after seeing your comment, I realised your Hindi has improved. Just wait and watch what happens next.”

Kangana's post: 

Karan Johar is being trolled after he admitted that he wanted to murder Anuska Sharma's career. He wanted to Aditya Chopra to cast some other actress in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Later, he said that after watching band Baja Baraat he felt he owed an apology to Anushka. 

