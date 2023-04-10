 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Georgina Rodriguez shares gorgeous photo dump from 'magical summer' of 2020

Monday Apr 10, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez treated fans with a gorgeous glimpse inside a super luxury yacht she and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo bought for a whopping £5.5million in 2020.

Georgina, who is a social media influencer, reflected on purchasing the lavish boat and dropped a bunch of adorable throwback snaps with Ronaldo, 38, and their children on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram, the former sales assistant, 29, gushed about the 'magical' summer they had in 2020.


In the caption, she wrote, “That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat And some photos of that magical summer... A beautiful view of the beautiful weather. #2020”

The pictures featured the famous family including Cristiano Jr, 12, Mateo, five, Eva Maria, five and Alana Martina, five, enjoying the best of their time.

Baby Bella Esmeralda was not yet born, having been welcomed in April 2022.

Georgina recently detailed her first interaction with the Portuguese football player. She revealed that she thought Ronaldo was 'so handsome' when they first met that she felt 'embarrassed to look at him'.

The Spanish influencer first met Ronaldo in 2016 when she was working as a shop assistant in the Gucci store in Madrid.

The loved-up couple went public with their romance the following year and they now share two children together.

