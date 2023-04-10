 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Web Desk

‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun explains the struggle with his new role

Monday Apr 10, 2023

The character is shown in two starkly different stages of life
Netflix’s The Glory star Lee Do Hyun discusses his struggle with capturing both sides of his character in his new show The Good Bad Mother.

The character is shown in two starkly different stages of life, being a hardened prosecutor on one hand and a carefree child on the other. “After first coming across the script, my initial thought was that I wanted to take on this challenge. It’s a very warm and healing script. I thought [this character] would be really difficult to act, and I decided to star in the drama with the mindset of taking on a challenge.”

He also explained his approach to playing the character, adding: “The differences between his time as a prosecutor and when he becomes young are clear, but I thought a lot about how to not appear awkward. In particular, I tried to differentiate with how [Kang Ho] appears when he is with other characters.”

