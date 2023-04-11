 
Prince William shares a ‘sweet’ link to brother Prince Harry during Easter

Prince William and Prince Harry may be estranged but during the Easter Sunday service fans noticed a sweet link with the two brothers.

The Prince of Wales stepped out for the Easter Sunday service on April 9th, 2023, with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Fans spotted that William was wearing a hidden symbol on soles of his shoes. Wearing black for the event, there appeared to be a ‘W’ initial engraved into the soles.

One user @royalimposters pointed out in a tweet, “You can see on Prince William’s shoe there is a ‘W’ engraved/brassed into it.”

In the thread that followed, user @Remisagoodboy pointed out that Prince Harry, 38, also owns shoes with his initial ‘H’ engraved into the soles.

“John Lobb does it for both brothers. I am not sure if King Charles is a customer as well.”

According to Express.co.uk, Duke of Sussex wore a similar pair of black brogues to his brother at the Wellchild Awards in 2014, except they had ‘H’ initials engraved into both the soles.

A reason why the princes have their initials engraved on their soles is because they are similar in shoe size. A royal source previously told The Telegraph, “William and Harry are similar in shoe size, so I think this is his way of making sure he’s wearing the right shoes. It’s quite sweet, really.”

