entertainment
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Blackpink’s Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Charts

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

This marks the highest debut streams for an artist, topped by her bandmate Lisa and Olivia Rodrigo
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has entered at No. 2 on both of Billboard’s Global Charts. This is the singer’s first time making it into the top ten of the lists. 

Billboard announced their rankings of the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. Charts on April 11th which showed that Jisoo’s solo title track Flower had debuted at No. 2 on both of them. She is now the third member from Blackpink to appear in the top ten of the chart.

For the Global 200 chart, she has managed to accumulate around 108.7 million streams and sold around 21, 000 copies in the first week of its release. This marks the highest debut streams for an artist, topped only by her bandmate Lisa and Olivia Rodrigo.

