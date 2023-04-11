 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen drops jaws in Venice date night snaps with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen set the internet on fire after she dropped some stunning snaps from her date night in Venice with husband John Legend.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, took to her Instagram handle and flaunted her gorgeous curves as she got ready for a romantic date night out with her husband.

In the series of pictures, Teigen and John were seen posing in an elevator and then on a balcony, dressed in chic black jacket.

Teigen paired a sequin mini skirt with a sheer skirt to her glam look. She finished off her stunning look with heels and a chic updo.

“Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy,” Teigen wrote in the caption. Legend responded with a string of heart-eyes emoticons and declared, "I love a date night."

Seinfeld fans were quick to get the reference, given that Sue Ellen Mischke (played by Brenda Strong).

Teigen and John, who share their three children — 6-year-old Luna, 4-year-old Miles and 3-month-old Esti — spent some quality time together on their family vacation to Europe.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game
South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away

South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away
‘Shooting Stars’ star Lee Sung Kyung discusses her dating rumours

‘Shooting Stars’ star Lee Sung Kyung discusses her dating rumours
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In investigated for using the drug Zolpidem

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In investigated for using the drug Zolpidem

Why Prince Harry joined war in Afghanistan, but not by Prince William?

Why Prince Harry joined war in Afghanistan, but not by Prince William?
Blackpink’s Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Charts

Blackpink’s Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Charts
King Charles gets new title in Australia ahead of coronation

King Charles gets new title in Australia ahead of coronation
Blackpink surpasses 1.2 billion views on the ‘How You Like That’ MV

Blackpink surpasses 1.2 billion views on the ‘How You Like That’ MV
K-pop idol Ravi apologizes for involvement in military corruption

K-pop idol Ravi apologizes for involvement in military corruption
Harry, Meghan should attend coronation for their kids: ‘Two most unique people born in history’ video

Harry, Meghan should attend coronation for their kids: ‘Two most unique people born in history’
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: ‘Today’ show hosts call the decision ‘courageous’

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: ‘Today’ show hosts call the decision ‘courageous’
K-pop group IVE’s Rei to go on hiatus due to health reasons

K-pop group IVE’s Rei to go on hiatus due to health reasons