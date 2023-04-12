Elon Musk Twitter Space: Tesla owner has a secret place in office



Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. —Reuters/File

LONDON: In a rare interview with BBC, US tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed that sometimes sleeps in the office and has a spot on a couch in a library "that no one goes to".

The US billionaire, famous for his rants, spoke to the UK media outlet, on Twitter Spaces attracting more than three million users.

When asked about his time as Twitter owner, Musk said: "It's not been boring. It's been quite a rollercoaster."

Musk was of the view that he did the right thing by acquiring Twitter, however, it has been "really quite a stressful situation over the last several months".

He revealed that the Twitter workforce has been reduced massively, adding that cutting the workforce from around 7,000 at the time he bought the firm to about 1,500 had not been easy.

Twitter has been marked by chaos and uncertainty since the $44 billion acquisition by Musk, as its layoffs have also included many engineers responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, according to media reports.

Last week, Twitter suffered a bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing links, its sixth major outage since the beginning of the year, according to internet watchdog group NetBlocks.

Musk acknowledged some glitches, including recent outages, but said they have not lasted very long.

He says Twitter was in a $3 billion negative cash flow situation and had to take drastic actions, referring to its large-scale layoffs.

"We could be cash-flow positive this quarter if things go well," he said, adding the company currently has all-time high user numbers.

The billionaire, who also runs electronic car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, said he has no one in mind to succeed him as Twitter's chief executive.

He, however, noted that he would sell the company to the “right person”.