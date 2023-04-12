 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Karan Johar praises legendary actress Zeenat Aman, calls her 'real'

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Zeenat Aman posts thoughtful posts on her Instagram account regularly
Zeenat Aman's Instagram debut has become a source of motivation and inspiration for many; just like others, Karan Johar has also been attracted by her throughtful captions.

Karan, to praise her thoughts, dedicated a special Instagram story calling her real and vulnerable. He wrote: "Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not. Real, vulnerable and so damn honest."

After watching this Instagram story, Zeenat got really happy and therefore, she expressed her gratitude by replying the filmmaker by reposting his story. She wrote: "Such a lovely story to wake up to. Thank you for your kind words Karan Johar. I wish you and your little ones every happiness and success."

The veteran actress made her Instagram debut this year by posting a lovely picture of her own alongwith an inspiring note.

Aman revealed through one of her Instagram posts that the real reason of making an account on IG is to spread social awareness. With her social media account, the actress aims to talk about topics that are not really discussed in society and in public.

Zeenat Aman, in her latest post, talked about parenthood. She said it always makes her sad when she hear people rejecting their children for their choice of profession or partner. Rather, she says that people should accept their children the way they are.

On the work front, Karan Johar's next directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release this year, reports News18.  

