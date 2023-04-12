 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Miracle rescue: Missing Texas woman found alive in Jeep

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Two men rescue a woman from a submerged Jeep on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines in southwest Marion County, Texas, on Friday.— Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

In a mighty stroke of luck or to some a miracle, a missing Texas woman was found alive in a Jeep that had been submerged in the frigid waters of a lake in East Texas for hours.

The woman, whose identity was released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was reported missing for some time.

Her saviours, a local fisherman, who sailed into a half-sunk vehicle near a boat ramp in Lake O’ the Pines, immediately informed the authorities, said the sheriff’s office, but they had no idea if there was a driver or passengers inside the car.

Lake o’ the Pines is 70 miles northwest of Shreveport, Louisiana.

It was when the police and wrecker service official started pulling the vehicle out of the water, that they saw a woman in the cabin and she was alive, the sheriff’s office said.

The rescued woman was rushed to a local hospital, where was given first aid, and was said to be in good health.

Photos released by the sheriff's office depict two men pulling an individual out of the water and into a small boat. 

A part of the top of the Jeep can be seen bobbing above the water.

