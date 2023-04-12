 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth
Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s doctor, who helped her gave first birth, has shared fresh details of Prince George’s birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in 2013.

Sir Marcus Setchell, 79, who delayed his retirement so as to oversee Kate Middleton’s pregnancy, has opened up about what happened on the day.

The doctor revealed how Kate Middleton had a 12 hour labour at St Mary’s Hospital before the birth of her first baby.

The Telegraph, per Mirror, quoted Sir Marcus as saying: “I think what I tried to do at Prince George’s birth was to keep reminding myself that actually this is just another baby with parents who are likely to be having all the same emotions and pains and discomforts as all the people I look after.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their first child in 2013, with Prince George set to celebrate his 10th birthday on 22 July.

More From Entertainment:

'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo

'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo
King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household

King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household
Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan video

Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan
Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter

Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter
Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation
Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script

Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script
King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks video

King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks
Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization video

Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization

Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton

Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again

Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again
‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged