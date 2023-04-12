Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s doctor, who helped her gave first birth, has shared fresh details of Prince George’s birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in 2013.



Sir Marcus Setchell, 79, who delayed his retirement so as to oversee Kate Middleton’s pregnancy, has opened up about what happened on the day.

The doctor revealed how Kate Middleton had a 12 hour labour at St Mary’s Hospital before the birth of her first baby.

The Telegraph, per Mirror, quoted Sir Marcus as saying: “I think what I tried to do at Prince George’s birth was to keep reminding myself that actually this is just another baby with parents who are likely to be having all the same emotions and pains and discomforts as all the people I look after.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their first child in 2013, with Prince George set to celebrate his 10th birthday on 22 July.