Thursday Apr 13 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video filling 'giant' potholes himself goes viral

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger has attracted massive applause for his kind gesture by filling a 'giant' potholes himself, but city officials have claimed the star's goodwill was misplaced.

The Terminator actor and a member of his team can be seen filling the hole on Tuesday, in a video the legendary actor posted on his Twitter.

The "True Lies" star and former governor of California appeared taking charge of what he called a "giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks" by patching the area with asphalt.

Schwarzenegger filmed himself filling two potholes in his Los Angeles neighborhood, but city officials claim the star's goodwill was misplaced.

The 75-year-old took charge of what he called on Twitter a "giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks" by patching the area with asphalt.

But a spokesperson for the city told NBC Los Angeles that the area is "not a pothole."

"It's a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May," the official told the outlet.

In the viral video, Schwarzenegger looked dashing as he wore his signature Terminator glasses.

The minute-long clip, set to a funky 70s-era guitar riff, also captured the moment a motorist slowed down and thanked Schwarzenegger and his paving partner for their hard work. "You have to do it yourself," the star told the woman in the car. "This is crazy, for three weeks, I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

