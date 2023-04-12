 
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Prince Harry won't appear on Balcony during 'quick trip' to UK

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Prince Harry wont appear on Balcony during quick trip to UK

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry will not join the royal family on the Palace balcony as it will be a fairly quick trip to the UK for the Duke.

King Charles III's younger son will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie has shared the statement soon after the palace announced Prince Harry will be in London on May 6.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The author claimed: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

It suggests that Harry would only attend the coronation ceremony and won't take part in other events and celebrations.

The co-author of Meghan's book Finding Freedom also appeared revealing the real reason Meghan will be staying home with the kids for King Charles' coronation.

A Palace spokesperson has also confirmed the Duchess off Sussex, will remain in California with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, one.

