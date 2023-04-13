 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Ryan Reynolds hires £100k jet to fly from Wrexham to NYC after club win

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Ryan Reynolds hires £100k jet to fly from Wrexham to NYC after club win

Ryan Reynolds left fans stunned as he jetted off in a £100k private jet from Wrexham to reunite with his wife Blake Lively in New York City following the club’s major victory.

The Deadpool actor, 46, who is the proud owner of the Welsh football club charted his own £100,000 flight from Manchester airport to Teterboro.

Reynolds decided to travel to NYC shortly after watching his side team beating Notts County in a pulsating clash at the Racecourse Ground on Easter Monday.

In the build up to the game, Reynolds flew to London from New York before travelling to Chester airport via helicopter and heading to The Racecourse Ground via a chauffeur driven car.

The Free Guy actor is said to be coming back to the U.K. this coming weekend as Wrexham is ready to face Barnet on Saturday.

Reynolds co-owns the Welsh football club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, 45.

A source told MailOnline, “Ryan is totally dedicated to Wrexham and the club's success this season. He wants to see them promoted.

“He knows that him being there gives the team the support they need at such a crucial point, so he is putting in the travel time to ensure they reach this goal.”

“But he's also a family man and given his status, flying via private jet to also be there for Blake and their children is the only viable option.'

