 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

She posted the letter on the band’s official fan cafe
She posted the letter on the band’s official fan cafe

K-pop group IVE’s Rei has written a letter to her fans after the announcement of her hiatus from the group. IVE just released their first full-length studio album named I’ve IVE on April 11th.

She posted the letter on the band’s official fan cafe:

“To my precious DIVEs,

DIVEs, you were really surprised after hearing the news, right?

To be honest, I worried over and over about how to write this letter, so I decided to write a handwritten letter that can convey my sincerity.

After becoming a member of IVE, I diligently raced forward hand in hand with the five best members ever, and the people who were by my side both when I was sad and when I was happy were the other [IVE] members and DIVEs.

Right now, I’m pausing for a moment to take good care of myself, and I’m slowly making efforts so that this time doesn’t become meaningless. There isn’t a single day that I’m not thinking about DIVEs and the other members. I’m always curious and want to know what you’re up to, whether you’ve eaten, and whether anything fun has happened. Because you’re all the most precious friends and family to me.

As this is our first full-length album, all of the members worked really, really hard together on preparing for it. All of my IVE members are really cool and admirable, and I hope that they can receive love from people across the entire world.

DIVEs, I miss you so, so much.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds hires £100k jet to fly from Wrexham to NYC after club win

Ryan Reynolds hires £100k jet to fly from Wrexham to NYC after club win
Michelle Yeoh takes Oscar to her father’s grave in Malaysia: Photo

Michelle Yeoh takes Oscar to her father’s grave in Malaysia: Photo
Meghan Markle avoiding UK to hide Archie, Lilibet from racism video

Meghan Markle avoiding UK to hide Archie, Lilibet from racism
Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's 'Blade'

Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's 'Blade'
HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise

HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise
Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson
Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges

Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges
HBO content head refuses to address J.K. Rowling's transphobia

HBO content head refuses to address J.K. Rowling's transphobia
Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding

Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding
Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner

Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner
New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year

New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ ahead of the King’s Coronation