Irina Shayk spotted partying with Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella 2023

Irina Shayk may be looking for love somewhere else after her breakup with ex Bradley Cooper.

The Russian-born model was spotted in photos with Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella over the weekend, per Page Six.

The Oscar-winning actor and Shayk attended Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival late Saturday and partied until early Sunday; however, also in attendance with the group was model Stella Maxwell, who is a long-time friend of DiCaprio’s.

Shayk and DiCaprio, who are both reportedly single, were looking cosy in the photos together.

Shayk and Cooper, who welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017, broke up in 2019, after four years of dating.

However, according to the outlet, sources revealed in November 2022 that the pair were “trying to get pregnant” with a second child after they went on a family trip together.

“It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling,” the source shared.

Cooper, 48, purportedly felt the same and agreed with his ex’s desire. “He is on board to expand their family,” said a source. “They are trying to get pregnant.”

Meanwhile, the Titanic star, 48, broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, after she notably turned 25.

After the breakup, DiCaprio was then rumoured to be dating 27-year-old model, Gigi Hadid. However, sources have claimed that the pair isn’t looking for “anything serious right now.”

Moreover, the source added that “Gigi’s priority is her daughter,” referring to Hadid and ex Zayn Malik’s child Khai.