Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby shower surrounded by friends and family over the weekend.

The actress and singer, 36 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas — was showered with love during the intimate gathering.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” wrote friend Juliet Angus on social media alongside a photograph of herself and a pregnant Lohan.

On his Instagram Story, Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan posed together for a photo from the shower. “Ma brother for life,” he captioned the shot.

The Freaky Friday alum also shared a photograph from the festivities on her own account — an image of herself and sister Aliana Lohan, which featured a sweet “Sisters” sticker placed above them.

The Falling for Christmas actress announced in mid-March that she was pregnant — nearly one year after she and Shammas, 36, secretly tied the knot.

At the time, she shared a photo of a onesie that had “coming soon” printed on it and wrote, “We are blessed and excited!

Her rep told Page Six at the time that Lindsay was “feeling great” and “thrilled” about the pregnancy.

The Parent Trap star met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai. He popped the question back in November 2021 — proposing with a massive Harry Winston ring. “He asked, she said yes,” read a message on their celebratory three-tiered cake.

The couple reportedly had been dating since 2018, meeting four years after she packed up her bags for Dubai.