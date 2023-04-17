 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family
Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby shower surrounded by friends and family over the weekend.

The actress and singer, 36 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas — was showered with love during the intimate gathering.

Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” wrote friend Juliet Angus on social media alongside a photograph of herself and a pregnant Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

On his Instagram Story, Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan posed together for a photo from the shower. “Ma brother for life,” he captioned the shot.

The Freaky Friday alum also shared a photograph from the festivities on her own account — an image of herself and sister Aliana Lohan, which featured a sweet “Sisters” sticker placed above them.

Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

The Falling for Christmas actress announced in mid-March that she was pregnant — nearly one year after she and Shammas, 36, secretly tied the knot.

At the time, she shared a photo of a onesie that had “coming soon” printed on it and wrote, “We are blessed and excited!

Her rep told Page Six at the time that Lindsay was “feeling great” and “thrilled” about the pregnancy.

The Parent Trap star met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai. He popped the question back in November 2021 — proposing with a massive Harry Winston ring. “He asked, she said yes,” read a message on their celebratory three-tiered cake.

The couple reportedly had been dating since 2018, meeting four years after she packed up her bags for Dubai.

More From Entertainment:

‘Barry’ star Bill Hader makes voice cameo on ‘Beau Is Afraid’

‘Barry’ star Bill Hader makes voice cameo on ‘Beau Is Afraid’

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Selena Gomez over her new cooking show

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Selena Gomez over her new cooking show
'Barry' creator Bill Hader puts narrative first in final season

'Barry' creator Bill Hader puts narrative first in final season
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first look in ‘Wicked’ movie revealed

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first look in ‘Wicked’ movie revealed
Prince Harry's decision to attend coronation ‘a palpable sigh of relief’ in Hollywood

Prince Harry's decision to attend coronation ‘a palpable sigh of relief’ in Hollywood
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello NOT back together despite Coachella kiss

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello NOT back together despite Coachella kiss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ relations with royals ‘still very tense’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ relations with royals ‘still very tense’
Meghan Markle’s Coronation absence gives Kate Middleton ‘clear run’ video

Meghan Markle’s Coronation absence gives Kate Middleton ‘clear run’
Kate Middleton called royal family’s most ‘successful and powerful hire’ video

Kate Middleton called royal family’s most ‘successful and powerful hire’
Lionel Richie ‘honoured’ to perform at the Coronation of King Charles

Lionel Richie ‘honoured’ to perform at the Coronation of King Charles
'Super Mario' games out second straight box office win

'Super Mario' games out second straight box office win
'Disappointed' Amber Heard 'excited' about filming again: Report video

'Disappointed' Amber Heard 'excited' about filming again: Report