Geo News anchor becomes fist Pakistani journalist to run Boston Marathon

Junaid became the first Pakistani journalist to run the Boston Marathon. — Twitter/@MuhammadJunaid

Geo News anchorperson Muhammad Junaid became the first Pakistani journalist to run the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The 127th Boston Marathon featured nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.

“Time has come. I may be the one running the Boston Marathon today but it’s not for me only I am running for all of you and this was never possible without my people, the best people. Only one Junaid in 30,000 runners today, thank you all and see you at the finish line,” Junaid tweeted before the marathon.

The legendary Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton and ends on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, and is spread over 26.2 miles.

Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s greatest marathoner, was part of the Boston Marathon for the first time, meanwhile, the women’s field also included champions.

The Boston Marathon was among the six World Marathon Majors this year, following the Tokyo Marathon, which was held in March.

This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings that took place near the finish line, which led to three people being killed and left more than 281 injured.

The runners also paid tribute to the victims of the bombings with traditional signs and memorials.