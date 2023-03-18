Boston Marathon bombing docuseries set at Netflix

Netflix is producing a three-chapter docuseries about the bombing that disrupted the Boston Marathon 2013.

Titled American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, the series features hours of security camera footage, interviews with the police, citizens as well as first responders according to Deadline. The release will air on April 12, 2023.

Speaking about the project producer Tiller Russell said:

“The Boston Marathon Bombing is an iconic and tragic event in American history that preyed on our deepest fears and inspired acts of profound courage and heroism, and this series is an attempt to memorialize what happened and why so that we can learn from it as a society ten years after it first shocked and riveted the world."

“It’s been 10 years, but to this day, most people don’t really know what exactly happened that week, and most importantly, why. Why would anyone do such a horrific thing? By diving into firsthand accounts of survivors, law enforcement and those who knew the bombers, we hope to bring a conclusive perspective to the event.”

The 2013 Boston Marathon took place on April 15 of said year. The event was blemished by a terrorist attack comprising two successive explosions on the sidewalk, near the finish line, which killed three spectators and injured 264 other people. The competition was henceforth suspended.